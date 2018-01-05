In this article

























Expression lines and laugh lines - anti-age care

Faryaal: How to avoid lines appearing on the skin, specially laugh lines?

> EMJ: Expression lines are the first signs of ageing which appear in areas particularly affected by the face’s contortions.



In fact, we have observed in our studies that the areas of the face exposed to UV rays have a reduced number of cells within the skin, making the skin structure more fragile.



As a result of repeated folding in a specific area, these fragile areas with a shortage of cells become marked prematurely. To prevent them, you must protect your skin from aggressive UV rays but it’s also important to preserve skin cells’ potential to regenerate by using a product such as Capture R60/80 XP.



