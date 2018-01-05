>
>
Anti-ageing: expert advice from Dior
  
Expression lines and laugh lines - anti-age care
In this article

Expression lines and laugh lines - anti-age care


Faryaal: How to avoid lines appearing on the skin, specially laugh lines?
> EMJ: Expression lines are the first signs of ageing which appear in areas particularly affected by the face’s contortions.

In fact, we have observed in our studies that the areas of the face exposed to UV rays have a reduced number of cells within the skin, making the skin structure more fragile.

As a result of repeated folding in a specific area, these fragile areas with a shortage of cells become marked prematurely. To prevent them, you must protect your skin from aggressive UV rays but it’s also important to preserve skin cells’ potential to regenerate by using a product such as Capture R60/80 XP.
Beauty Editor
19/02/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         