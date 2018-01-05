Anti-age products: DNA, cells, toxins - anti-age skin care

>
Anti-ageing: expert advice from Dior
  
Skinlan: I'm lost with all these new products out there... DNA, stem cells, toxins... How do you choose?

> EMJ: All of these technologies can appear complicated but in the end, there are just two important points to take into consideration:

1/ Does this technology enable long-lasting results?
2/ Does this technology act on the skin's ability to repair itself, and not simply on prevention?

Protecting the stem cells to guarantee their potential to regenerate is a long-lasting solution because it allows the skin's resources to be preserved.

When we talk about toxins, the key is to understand that by recycling them, we're both eliminating the damaged structures and stimulating the production of new material. Therefore, there are dual repair benefits.
19/02/2010
