DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins

In this article

















DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments under 90 mins



DIY beauty treatments in under 90 mins Pah. Who care's about football? Unless they ALL look like David Beckham we're truly not that fussed.



If being glued to the telly for the latest EURO cup football match isn't your new favourite way to spend 90 minutes then these beauty rituals just might be.



In terms of beauty, 90 minutes is a long time. A lot can happen. Your hair colour can change, you can get an instant tan... so many ways to pass the time.



So here's our beauty Team's picks of the best DIY beauty treatments and miracle workers that can make 90 minutes whizz past... all the while scoring some serious beauty points.





