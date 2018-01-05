>
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
Learn how to cleanse - properly
Learn how to cleanse - properly


Learn how to cleanse

OK so cleansing isn't the most fun beauty ritual - but there's an art to it - and mastering it can make the world of difference to you skin.

Simple's Skincare Expert and Celeb make-up artist Caroline Frazer says that when it comes to giving your skin a thorough cleanse - you should double up.
"For the first cleanse start with the eyes and remove all eye make-up with a gentle, eye make-up remover to avoid getting mascara and eye shadow on the rest of your face.

"Next use a lotion cleanser poured onto damp cotton wool to remove the rest of your make-up and dead skin cells. Massage into skin in circular motions, concentrating on areas where dirt and make-up can gather, like the sides of your nose.

"As your second cleanse, massage a gel or foaming facial wash into wet skin in circular motions to purify the skin.

"This mini-massage will help boost circulation and bring oxygen to the surface, making skin t look nourished and healthy.

"Try Simple Kind To Skin Vital Vitamin Foaming Cleanser."
Simple Vital Vitamin Foaming Cleanser
RRP: £4.49
Available from Boots
