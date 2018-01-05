|
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
|
|
In this article
Red carpet manicure
Red carpet manicureWant a professional manicure without the faff and expense?
Then get a hold of one of the hotly anticipated Red Carpet Manicure collections - launching on June 29th via QVC, they're a life changer.
You can get rock solid, chip proof gel nails from the comfort of your own home - you can even enjoy re-runs of TOWIE while perfecting your nails.
The new polish collection is applied in three easy steps: preparation, care & colour and finish. It dries instantly revealing a glamorous glossy look that lasts for weeks without chipping or peeling.
The kit is darned nifty and comes with a LED light which sets the polish firmly in only 45 seconds, (as well as all the other essential preparation and removal products) so you'll have enough time to do your tootsies too.
Best yet, the kit comes with not one, not two, but three gorgeous shades of gel polish to play with.
Quiet nights in just got more interesting!
Visit QVC for more...
|
|
Beauty Editor
05/06/2012
|
Article Plan DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins ▼
|