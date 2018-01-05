Red carpet manicure

The new polish collection is applied in three easy steps: preparation, care & colour and finish. It dries instantly revealing a glamorous glossy look that lasts for weeks without chipping or peeling.

The kit is darned nifty and comes with a LED light which sets the polish firmly in only 45 seconds, (as well as all the other essential preparation and removal products) so you'll have enough time to do your tootsies too.



Best yet, the kit comes with not one, not two, but three gorgeous shades of gel polish to play with.



Quiet nights in just got more interesting!