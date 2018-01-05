Dye your hair 

In this article

















Hair colour should be fun! And Schwarzkopf have the right idea with their LIVE XXL Shake It Up Colour Foam.Not only does this easy-to-apply foam smell of strawberries (a nice touch we think you'll agree), you have to shake this up to get it ready to colour.Simply pop on the gloves supplied, pour the developer lotion and sachet of colour powder into the shaker tub, shake 40 times to mix then scoop the foam and apply to your hair Leave for 30 minutes, rinse and condition and voila - new shiny colour is yours!Don't forget to do a skin test first!