Wax away
Wax away
Don't like your body hair
but don't like the cost of a salon wax
? Well we're in a recession - you're not alone!
Save the pennies and strip yourself with Veet
's at home electrical waxing
kit. It's much less embarassing than going to a pro and the results are super smooth if you get it right.
This self heating, home wax system will free you from fuzz - with a natural beeswax that's kind to skin, it works on hair as short as 2mm and results last for up to 4 weeks.
DIY beauty
at it's best.
Easy Wax Electrical Roll On Kit
RRP: £29.99
Available from Boots