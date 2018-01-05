>
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
  
Wax away
Wax away


Wax away 

Don't like your body hair but don't like the cost of a salon wax? Well we're in a recession - you're not alone!

Save the pennies and strip yourself with Veet's at home electrical waxing kit. It's much less embarassing than going to a pro and the results are super smooth if you get it right.

This self heating, home wax system will free you from fuzz - with a natural beeswax that's kind to skin, it works on hair as short as 2mm and results last for up to 4 weeks.

DIY beauty at it's best.

Easy Wax Electrical Roll On Kit 
RRP: £29.99
Available from Boots
