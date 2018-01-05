In this article

















Wax away

Wax away Don't like your body



Save the pennies and strip yourself with



This self heating, home wax system will free you from fuzz - with a natural beeswax that's kind to skin, it works on hair as short as 2mm and results last for up to 4 weeks.



DIY



Easy Wax Electrical Roll On Kit

RRP: £29.99

Available from Boots





Don't like your body hair but don't like the cost of a salon wax ? Well we're in a recession - you're not alone!Save the pennies and strip yourself with Veet 's at home electrical waxing kit. It's much less embarassing than going to a pro and the results are super smooth if you get it right.This self heating, home wax system will free you from fuzz - with a natural beeswax that's kind to skin, it works on hair as short as 2mm and results last for up to 4 weeks.DIY beauty at it's best.