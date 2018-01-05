>
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
  
Fake tan
Fake tan


Fake bake

Who wants to scorch their skin into bronzed submission? Not us. Much better to fake it - and fast.

Fake Bake's 60 minute solution means a night out or last minute date doesn't have to be a pasty affair.

If you want some summer colour quickly simply smooth this over exfoliated limbs and watch it develop into a golden tan in 60 minutes, then wash off.

For a darker colour leave it on for a lil' longer - but don't go crazy - you want to look naturally tanned, not tangoed.

We love the 'Show Where It Goes' colour guide which ensures even coverage with no patchy streaks.

Fake Bake 60 Minutes
RRP: £22.25
Available from BeautyBay 
Beauty Editor
05/06/2012
