Fake tan

Fake bake



Who wants to scorch their skin into bronzed submission? Not us. Much better to fake it - and fast.



Fake Bake's 60 minute solution means a night out or last minute date doesn't have to be a pasty affair.



If you want some summer colour quickly simply smooth this over exfoliated limbs and watch it develop into a golden tan in 60 minutes, then wash off.



For a darker colour leave it on for a lil' longer - but don't go crazy - you want to look naturally tanned, not tangoed.



We love the 'Show Where It Goes' colour guide which ensures even coverage with no patchy streaks.



Fake Bake 60 Minutes

RRP: £22.25

Available from BeautyBay





