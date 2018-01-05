>
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
  
DIY facial
DIY facial


DIY facial 

Show your skin some love with an at-home facial.

We adore Sanctuary's Facial-In-A-Box kits - especially their Youth Boosting version - we can never look too peachy faced right?

With all the essential products you need for a 30 minute skin pamper you can expect some glowy results after using this.

Our favourite steps? The Microdermabrasion Polish to smooth skin, followed by the Time Reversal Face Mask.

Tick tock back to a fresher faced you.

Youth Boosting Facial-In-A-Box
RRP: £16.34
Available from The Sanctuary 
Beauty Editor
05/06/2012
