DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
Dry body brushing
Dry body brushingIf you have 90 minutes to spare why not spend 20 of those giving yourself a dry body brushing session to help improve your circulation, smooth your skin and reduce the appearance of pesky cellulite?
Liz Earle recommend uising a long handled brush and making long, smooth strokes across the arms, legs and buttocks then brushing down your back and torso in a downwards direction.
"Concentrate on the hips and thighs to help improve the appearance of cellulite and dimpled skin. It may seem laborious to begin with but it will soon become second nature and is truly invigorating!
"Start off with gentle strokes but gradually increase the pressure after the first few days or weeks as you get used to the sensation."
You can look forward to smoother skin in a matter of weeks.
Body brush
RRP: £7.75
Available from Liz Earle
