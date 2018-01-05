>
>
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
  
Dry body brushing
In this article

Dry body brushing


Dry body brushing

If you have 90 minutes to spare why not spend 20 of those giving yourself a dry body brushing session to help improve your circulation, smooth your skin and reduce the appearance of pesky cellulite?

Liz Earle recommend uising a long handled brush and making long, smooth strokes across the arms, legs and buttocks then brushing down your back and torso in a downwards direction.

"Concentrate on the hips and thighs to help improve the appearance of cellulite and dimpled skin. It may seem laborious to begin with but it will soon become second nature and is truly invigorating!

"Start off with gentle strokes but gradually increase the pressure after the first few days or weeks as you get used to the sensation."

You can look forward to smoother skin in a matter of weeks.

Body brush
RRP: £7.75
Available from Liz Earle
Beauty Editor
05/06/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         