We know it's a bit of a cliché but one of the best DIY beauty treatments has to be a face mask If you're looking for something different then this will do the trick.Bliss' Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask will brighten your skin and refresh your complexion - all within five minutes.Combining the technology of the Bliss Spa Triple Oxygen Treatment Facial into a single product this mask is pretty amazing.Our favourite thing about it? The way it froths up on your skin into a foam.Leave it on for a few minutes and your foam face will gradually grow as the product gets to work on your skin. If you don't mind looking hilarious for a few minutes for your beauty fix then this is a must!