DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
  
Face mask
Face mask


Face mask 

We know it's a bit of a cliché but one of the best DIY beauty treatments has to be a face mask.

If you're looking for something different then this will do the trick.

Bliss' Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask will brighten your skin and refresh your complexion - all within five minutes.

Combining the technology of the Bliss Spa Triple Oxygen Treatment Facial into a single product this mask is pretty amazing.

Our favourite thing about it? The way it froths up on your skin into a foam.

Leave it on for a few minutes and your foam face will gradually grow as the product gets to work on your skin. If you don't mind looking hilarious for a few minutes for your beauty fix then this is a must!

Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask 
RRP: £35.91
Available from Debenhams 
Beauty Editor
05/06/2012
