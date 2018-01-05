|
DIY beauty treatments: Beauty treatments in under 90 mins
Face mask
Face maskWe know it's a bit of a cliché but one of the best DIY beauty treatments has to be a face mask.
If you're looking for something different then this will do the trick.
Bliss' Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask will brighten your skin and refresh your complexion - all within five minutes.
Combining the technology of the Bliss Spa Triple Oxygen Treatment Facial into a single product this mask is pretty amazing.
Our favourite thing about it? The way it froths up on your skin into a foam.
Leave it on for a few minutes and your foam face will gradually grow as the product gets to work on your skin. If you don't mind looking hilarious for a few minutes for your beauty fix then this is a must!
Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask
RRP: £35.91
Available from Debenhams
