- Wipe it on

If you want your fake tan as simple as possible it doesn't get much more on-the-go than Famous Dave's Tanner Self Tan Wipes.
These individual tanning wipes can be used to give your skin a light blush of colour and are great if you're a girl who doesn't like the faff of creams and sprays.
Ursula, 26 from London:
"This is super simple to use but it can be hard to know which area's you've already gone over - leading to a couple of tell tale streaks once the colour develops.
After three to four hours it does develop into a nice golden colour and is great for a quick fix - just have to be quite systematic on where you've applied it."
A bit tricky to get even colour but good for topping up a fading tan
Famous Dave's Tanner Self Tan Wipes
RRP: £9.99
Available from Famous Dave