>
>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
Wipe it on
In this article

Wipe it on


If you want your fake tan as simple as possible it doesn't get much more on-the-go than Famous Dave's Tanner Self Tan Wipes.

These individual tanning wipes can be used to give your skin a light blush of colour and are great if you're a girl who doesn't like the faff of creams and sprays.

Ursula, 26 from London:

"This is super simple to use but it can be hard to know which area's you've already gone over - leading to a couple of tell tale streaks once the colour develops.

After three to four hours it does develop into a nice golden colour and is great for a quick fix - just have to be quite systematic on where you've applied it."

Sofeminine rating:

- Wipe it on


A bit tricky to get even colour but good for topping up a fading tan.

Famous Dave's Tanner Self Tan Wipes
RRP: £9.99
Available from Famous Dave

17/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         