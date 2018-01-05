Wipe it on

If you want your fake tan as simple as possible it doesn't get much more on-the-go than Famous Dave's Tanner Self Tan Wipes.



These individual tanning wipes can be used to give your skin a light blush of colour and are great if you're a girl who doesn't like the faff of creams and sprays.



Ursula, 26 from London:



"This is super simple to use but it can be hard to know which area's you've already gone over - leading to a couple of tell tale streaks once the colour develops.



After three to four hours it does develop into a nice golden colour and is great for a quick fix - just have to be quite systematic on where you've applied it."



Sofeminine rating:

