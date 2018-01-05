>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
Bronze like an Essex girl
Bronze like an Essex girl


If you love your tan deep, dark and easy to correct then a wash-off tan is a safe bet. Lauren Goodger of TOWIE fame has launched her own range of fake tan - and we put her Instant Wash Off Glow to the test.

Beth, 23, from London:

"This was easy to apply as it's a super smooth formulation meaning I could distribute it evenly. However it doesn't come with a mitt which means a lot of residue is left on your hands.

It was a nice colour and you can deepen it by adding a few extra layers. However this tan rubs off easily if it gets wet, so it's best kept for dry days when you need an occasion tan - perfect if you're off to a wedding - but not if you're the bride."


Sofeminine rating:
Nice colour but comes off too easily.

Lauren's Way Wash Off Glow
RRP: £11.95
Available from Lauren's Way 

