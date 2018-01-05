>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
Airbrush bronzing
Airbrush bronzing


If you like a spray tan but don't want to fork out on the salon treatment then try this instant airbrush tan for a runway worthy glow from Model Co. With a 360 degree nozzel for those hard to reach places and an aloe vera rich formulation this sounds pretty good.

Here's how our tester got on...

Lauren, 27, from London:

"The nozzle is quite powerful and it goes on quite wet so be prepared. It's worth putting down a towel or two - and the bathroom is definitely the best place to apply!
Overall this tan comes out as quite a pinky colour, so best for a top up of an existing tan rather than on virgin skin."

Good for a tan top up.

Model Co Tan Airbrush In A Can
RRP: £16.00
Available from Debenhams

