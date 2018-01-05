Airbrush bronzing

If you like a spray tan but don't want to fork out on the salon treatment then try this instant airbrush tan for a runway worthy glow from Model Co. With a 360 degree nozzel for those hard to reach places and an aloe vera rich formulation this sounds pretty good.



Here's how our tester got on...



Lauren, 27, from London:





"The nozzle is quite powerful and it goes on quite wet so be prepared. It's worth putting down a towel or two - and the bathroom is definitely the best place to apply!

