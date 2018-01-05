|
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
Airbrush bronzing
If you like a spray tan but don't want to fork out on the salon treatment then try this instant airbrush tan for a runway worthy glow from Model Co. With a 360 degree nozzel for those hard to reach places and an aloe vera rich formulation this sounds pretty good.
"The nozzle is quite powerful and it goes on quite wet so be prepared. It's worth putting down a towel or two - and the bathroom is definitely the best place to apply!
Overall this tan comes out as quite a pinky colour, so best for a top up of an existing tan rather than on virgin skin."
Sofeminine rating:
Good for a tan top up.
Model Co Tan Airbrush In A Can
RRP: £16.00
Available from Debenhams
Ursula Dewey
17/07/2012
