Deep bronze

Ultimo have launched UTAN - designed especially to hide a multitude of sins. While it develops into a rich colour it also firms contours, smoothes skin and re-shapes, giving your bod' a firm finish.



Lauren, 27, from London:



"This tan goes on smoothly and evenly and gives a lovely light-medium coverage. It's quite easy to use too as the colour stays the same as you apply so you can ensure you've covered all areas.



I'd definitely recommend it for occasions - it's perfect for a date but it doesn't last well when it comes to sweating. Avoid the gym when you're wearing this as it rubs off around the armpits, behind the knees and in the crease of the elbow. On the plus side it really doesn't have that biscuity fake tan smell which is a real bonus!"



Sofeminine rating:



Better than most out there.