>
>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
Deep bronze
In this article

Deep bronze


Ultimo have launched UTAN - designed especially to hide a multitude of sins. While it develops into a rich colour it also firms contours, smoothes skin and re-shapes, giving your bod' a firm finish.

Lauren, 27, from London:

"This tan goes on smoothly and evenly and gives a lovely light-medium coverage. It's quite easy to use too as the colour stays the same as you apply so you can ensure you've covered all areas.

I'd definitely recommend it for occasions - it's perfect for a date but it doesn't last well when it comes to sweating. Avoid the gym when you're wearing this as it rubs off around the armpits, behind the knees and in the crease of the elbow. On the plus side it really doesn't have that biscuity fake tan smell which is a real bonus!"

Sofeminine rating:

- Deep bronze


Better than most out there.

UTAN Self Tan Lotion
RRP: £25.50
Available from Ultimo

17/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         