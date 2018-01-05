>
>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
Best of Both
In this article

Best of Both


This little beauty aims to build a light but natural tan while boosting your natural pigment to help you tan naturally too. Perfect for holiday proofing your skin.

Laura, 28, from London:
"This is a very light gradual tan. The thick consistency is great as you feel lovely and moisturised once you're done.

This is great for those who like to feel sun kissed, without going for a full tan. I’d still advise wearing gloves when applying to make sure your fingernails don’t stain."

Sofeminine rating:
- Best of Both


Perfect for fake tan virgins.


Zhuzh tan Luxurty Daily Moisturiser Gradual Self Tan 
RRP: £15.99
Available from IdealWorld

17/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         