Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
Best of Both
This little beauty aims to build a light but natural tan while boosting your natural pigment to help you tan naturally too. Perfect for holiday proofing your skin.
Laura, 28, from London:
"This is a very light gradual tan. The thick consistency is great as you feel lovely and moisturised once you're done.
This is great for those who like to feel sun kissed, without going for a full tan. I’d still advise wearing gloves when applying to make sure your fingernails don’t stain."
Sofeminine rating:
Perfect for fake tan virgins.
Zhuzh tan Luxurty Daily Moisturiser Gradual Self Tan
RRP: £15.99
Available from IdealWorld
Ursula Dewey
17/07/2012
