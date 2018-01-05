|
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
Easy does it
If you're looking for a fail-safe tan that's beginner friendly, try Solait's Bronzing Foam.
Lauren, 27, from London:
"This is AMAZING! It smells really fruity, goes on really well and pretty much stays the same colour so it’s great for beginners who are a bit nervous about how much to put on.
For best results apply with a mitt, this avoids the dreaded fake tan fingers. Although it’s labelled as dark it’s actually not orange in the slightest. Overall I couldn’t happier. I’ve found my new tan of choice."
Sofeminine rating:
The perfect tan.
Solait Tinted Bronzing Foam
RRP: £4.49
Available from Superdrug
Ursula Dewey
17/07/2012
