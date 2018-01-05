>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
He shi
He shi


A gel tan is a different way to get your bronzed look and HeShi's is a real treat.

Cara, 26, from London:

"I loved the thick texture of this fake tan - as it's a gel it spreads really evenly and easily - but a mitt is a must-have to apply it properly.

It gives a really good medium coverage but wasn't quite dark enough for me. I had to put two layers on my legs and one on my body to get a good golden colour."

He shi


Best for a light tan.

HeShi Face+Body Tanning Gel
RRP: £17.50
Available from HeShi

