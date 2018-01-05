>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
  
Make Believe Facial Fake tan with bronzer
Make Believe Facial Fake tan with bronzer


Too scared to go for a whole body bronze? Then start with your face. This facial fake-tan from Make Believe is great for an instant pick-me-up.

Lauren, 27, from London:

"I loved this for the gorgeous fragrance - it smells just like Hubba Bubba. Colour wise it gives skin a natural looking glow but still enough to lift the face.
The only negative is that there is a tendency for it to become a little greasy looking after a few hours."

Sofeminine rating:
Smells amazing but not great for oily skin.
RRP: £25.49
Available from Boots

17/07/2012
