Make Believe Facial Fake tan with bronzer

Too scared to go for a whole body bronze? Then start with your face. This facial fake-tan from Make Believe is great for an instant pick-me-up.



Lauren, 27, from London:





"I loved this for the gorgeous fragrance - it smells just like Hubba Bubba. Colour wise it gives skin a natural looking glow but still enough to lift the face.

The only negative is that there is a tendency for it to become a little greasy looking after a few hours."



Sofeminine rating:





Smells amazing but not great for oily skin.

RRP: £25.49

Available from Boots