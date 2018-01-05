>
Fake tan: New ways to fake tan
Gently sunkissed
Gently sunkissed


If you want a gradual tan that you can depend on this highstreet bargain is a winner.

Ursula, 26 from London:

"This lotion is best applied with a foam mitt and has a really lovely fruity fragrance. It sinks in really quickly too and develops into a lovely golden shade for a lightly toasted look.

It's great for building up a stronger colour without looking like you've been tangoed."

Sofeminine rating:

Perfect for adding natural looking colour to pale skin.

Garnier Summer Body Moisturising Lotion
RRP: £5.10
Available from Boots

