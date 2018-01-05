Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
It's festival time people!
But before you dig out your Hunter wellies and don a floral headband, equip yourself with these festival essentials
- trust
us - you'll be glad you packed them.
Whether you're a Latitude, Reading or Bestival kind of girl, there are some festival essentials
no girl wants to get caught short without.
From pick-me-up treats and wonder products to make-up
that can only be worn in rave mode, these festy essentials will keep you looking A-list chic all weekend.
Here's the sofeminine team's festival essentials
...
Image © Sipa