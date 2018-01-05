Five of the best sun creams - not just for summer
Sun cream - not just for summer
By it's very name you might be forgiven for thinking that sun cream
is just for sunny days and trips abroad, but there's a lot of good reasons to wear it on a daily basis.
sun cream
protects from harmful UVA and UVB rays - which are
more powerful on sunnier days - but these damaging rays are always present in the atmosphere no matter the weather meaning your skin is always at risk.
Even when it's heavily raining your skin is vulnerable to the effects of UVA and UVB (which are responsible for skin sagging, pigmentation, wrinkles
, dehydration and skin cancer
) - so wearing sun cream
every day isn't as crazy as it sounds.
We spoke to leading dermatologists, Dr Stefanie Williams, from the British Association of Dermatologists, and Mr Paul Banwell, Head of the Melanoma and Skin cancer Unit at Queen Victoria Hospital to find out why wearing sun cream all year round could save your skin.
Plus we've discovered the best multi-tasking sun creams to help you keep your skin in shape.
We know - we're good to you.
Younger, firmer, more radiant skin awaits!