Heliocare

We know we shouldn't have favourites, but when it comes to beauty, we find it hard not to rave about life changing products. Heliocare is one of them. And we're not the only ones to think so.



Stefanie says: "Heliocare is high-level, broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF50 that protects that against ageing UVA rays as well as burning UVB rays."



Paul is also a fan. He says: "It’s non-oily and easy to apply and also has a skin-tone enhancer that gives a healthy bronzed look and helps mask uneven areas of skin tone and blemishes."



This beautifully fragranced sunscreen gel contains a blend of natural fern and green tea extracts - high in antioxidants, and not only protects your skin from the sun, it also hydrates and stimulates DNA protection and repair.



A desert island essential.

Heliocare Advanced SPF50 Gel

RRP: £26.00

Available from Eudelo Boutique and Aestheticare

