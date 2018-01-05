Avene Emulsion

Depending on your skin type and lifestyle you may feel that you only need a lower SPF to give your skin the protection it needs during the day.



Avene's High Protection Sun Emulsion SPF20 is ideal for light to dark skin that is not prone to sunburn. This will still help protect skin from UVA and UVB rays which can cause skin damage and premature ageing.



This is a handy size for the make-up bag and is waterproof too - so you skin can still be protected from UV rays even in a downpour.



Avene Emulsion SPF20

RRP: £10.50 for 50ml

Available from Boots

