>
>
Five of the best sun creams - not just for summer
  
Bare Minerals powder
In this article

Bare Minerals powder


If you're looking for sun protection without smearing on a sun cream, then this is a very nifty alternative.

BareMinerals have come up with this genius face powder which not only beautifies and mattifies, it also provides SPF30 UVA and UVB protection.

The powder formulation and handy brush mean you can top up your sun protection throughout the day with a touch of powder without having to take your make up off and start again. Result.

A great handbag skincare essential.

bareMinerals SPF30
RRP: £21.25
Available from FeelUnique

25/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         