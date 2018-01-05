Bare Minerals powder

If you're looking for sun protection without smearing on a sun cream, then this is a very nifty alternative.



BareMinerals have come up with this genius face powder which not only beautifies and mattifies, it also provides SPF30 UVA and UVB protection.



The powder formulation and handy brush mean you can top up your sun protection throughout the day with a touch of powder without having to take your make up off and start again. Result.



A great handbag skincare essential.



bareMinerals SPF30

RRP: £21.25

Available from FeelUnique





