Five of the best sun creams - not just for summer
Clinique Super City Block
Clinique Super City Block


City living can take it's toll on your skin, all that pollution and screen staring? It's not great for your complexion.

And despite being desk bound, your skin is still subject to UVA damage via windows - so you can never go wrong with applying a high level protection sun cream in the morning.

Clinique's Super City Block SPF40 is in a sheer, weightless formula and is easy to reapply during the day as it sinks in quickly and won't mess your foundation.

Super City Block SPF40
RRP: £16.00
Available from Clinique

25/09/2012
