Look younger
As well as keeping skin protected against skin cancer, sun cream is also a fantastic way to keep premature ageing at bay. Result!
Paul says: "Ideally you should apply sun protection twice a day. Sun protection doesn’t only offer you base line protection, but also minimises the effects of photo-ageing."
That means fewer wrinkles
, less dehydration, less pigmentation and fuller plumper skin.
Always wear a broad spectrum sun cream
and to maximise the effects choose make-up
with sun protection too - there are loads of brands out there with SPF.
Get on board and start protecting your skin - these are the ultimate sun creams
that we swear by...