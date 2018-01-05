Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
Let's face it. It's not much fun de-fuzzing our limbs, which is why we're a little bit in love with Veet
's Hydro'Restor Hair Removal cream
which literally works in just three minutes.
Using the usual chemical secret formula to dissolve hairs away, re-growth is softer and legs are smoother for longer.
And with a key ingredient: skin-loving aloe vera to soothe, we were left with beautifully soft skin too. Win - win!
Left:
Veet Hydro'Restor Hair Removal Cream
RRP £4.38
Available from Boots