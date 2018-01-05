>
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
  
Veet Hydro’Restor™ Hair Removal Cream

Let's face it. It's not much fun de-fuzzing our limbs, which is why we're a little bit in love with Veet's Hydro'Restor Hair Removal cream which literally works in just three minutes.

Using the usual chemical secret formula to dissolve hairs away, re-growth is softer and legs are smoother for longer.

And with a key ingredient: skin-loving aloe vera to soothe, we were left with beautifully soft skin too. Win - win!

Veet Hydro'Restor Hair Removal Cream
RRP £4.38
Available from Boots

30/05/2013
