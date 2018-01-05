In this article

















Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy

Veet Hydro’Restor™ Hair Removal Cream Let's face it. It's not much fun de-fuzzing our limbs, which is why we're a little bit in love with



Using the usual chemical secret formula to dissolve hairs away, re-growth is softer and legs are smoother for longer.



And with a key ingredient: skin-loving aloe vera to soothe, we were left with beautifully soft skin too. Win - win!



Left:



Veet Hydro'Restor Hair Removal Cream

RRP £4.38

Available from Boots

Let's face it. It's not much fun de-fuzzing our limbs, which is why we're a little bit in love with Veet 's Hydro'Restor Hair Removal cream which literally works in just three minutes.Using the usual chemical secret formula to dissolve hairs away, re-growth is softer and legs are smoother for longer.And with a key ingredient: skin-loving aloe vera to soothe, we were left with beautifully soft skin too. Win - win!Left: