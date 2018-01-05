In this article

















Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy

Nair Tough Hair Formula If shaving irritates your skin and you can't face the ouch factor of





If shaving irritates your skin and you can't face the ouch factor of waxing , then using a tough hair removal cream on your bikini line and underarms is a great way to stay fur-free for longer, without the pain Nair are experts when it comes to removing hair with creams, and they do their best to disguise the chemical smell too. Their Tough Hair Formula is perfect for removing coarser hairs. A patch test is advised before using this cream (as with most hair removal creams). Simply leave it on for up to 15 minutes then remove with warm water and the spatula provided.



Top Tip: Two days before using hair removal creams, it's advisable to exfoliate to lift away a build up of dead skin cells which can lead to ingrowing hairs.



Nair Tough Hair Formula 250ml

RRP: £5.65

Available from Boots

