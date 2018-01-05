Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
Bliss Get Out of Hair
Bliss's 3-In-1 Magically Moisturizing Moisture Milk, aka Get Out of Hair
, is a lotion that works to delay hair re-growth, gently exfoliate
to discourage ingrown hairs and to soothe skin after hair removal
.
We loved the fragrance
(is it just us or do all Bliss products smell divine?). However, as a hair minimiser the results were disappointing for the price tag.
Nonetheless, if you are using hair removal creams
, applying this onto limbs afterwards will give your skin a moisture surge, leaving it feeling irresistibly
smooth.
Left:
Bliss Get Out of Hair
RRP: £27.00
Available from Asos