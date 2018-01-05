>
>
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
  
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
In this article

Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy


Bliss Get Out of Hair

Bliss's 3-In-1 Magically Moisturizing Moisture Milk, aka Get Out of Hair, is a lotion that works to delay hair re-growth, gently exfoliate to discourage ingrown hairs and to soothe skin after hair removal.

We loved the fragrance (is it just us or do all Bliss products smell divine?). However, as a hair minimiser the results were disappointing for the price tag.

Nonetheless, if you are using hair removal creams, applying this onto limbs afterwards will give your skin a moisture surge, leaving it feeling irresistibly smooth.

Left:

Bliss Get Out of Hair
RRP: £27.00
Available from Asos

30/05/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         