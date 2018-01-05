In this article

















Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy

If you have sensitive skin then use a less potent variety of hair removal cream like Boot's Smooth Care Hair Removal Cream. It works gently to remove hair and reveal smooth skin. Best of all it only take five minutes for it to work so it's super quick.



Better yet, the shea butter formulation leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated. Oh and did we mention the price? Total bargain, even if it does smell rather chemical.



Boots Smooth Care Hair Removal Cream

RRP: £3.99

Available from Boots

