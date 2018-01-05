Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
Veet Hair Minimising Body Moisturiser
If you' want to prolong the results of your hair removal with a moisturiser, we can recommend Veet's Hair Minimising Body Moisturiser which is formulated with a dermatologically tested ingredient - ProMinimise™.
With botanical extracts that are known to inhibit hair follicle activity and slow the appearance of re-growth, Veet found that 82% of women experienced longer lasting smoothness within two weeks.
The sofeminine team did too! It's our new beauty secret.
Left:
Veet Hair Minimising Body Moisturiser
RRP £4.99
Available from Boots