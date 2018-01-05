>
>
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
  
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
In this article

Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy


Veet Hair Minimising Body Moisturiser

If you' want to prolong the results of your hair removal with a moisturiser, we can recommend Veet's Hair Minimising Body Moisturiser which is formulated with a dermatologically tested ingredient - ProMinimise™.

With botanical extracts that are known to inhibit hair follicle activity and slow the appearance of re-growth, Veet found that 82% of women experienced longer lasting smoothness within two weeks.

The sofeminine team did too! It's our new beauty secret.

Left:

Veet Hair Minimising Body Moisturiser
RRP £4.99
Available from Boots

30/05/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         