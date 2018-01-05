|
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
In this article
Nads Natural Hair Removal Gel
Nads Natural Hair Removal GelGreen beauties will love the original Nad's Natural Hair Removal Gel which lifts away unwanted hair by the roots, leaving skin hair free and silky smooth for weeks.
The natural gel melts with body heat and washes away in water. Easy.
Nads Natural Hair Removal Gel
RRP: £4.49
Available from www.chemistdirect.co.uk
Ursula Dewey
30/05/2013
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
