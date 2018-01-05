>
>
Hair removal cream reviews: Hair removal made easy
 Photo 9/9 
Nads Natural Hair Removal Gel
In this article

Nads Natural Hair Removal Gel


Nads Natural Hair Removal Gel

Green beauties will love the original Nad's Natural Hair Removal Gel which lifts away unwanted hair by the roots, leaving skin hair free and silky smooth for weeks.

The natural gel melts with body heat and washes away in water. Easy.

Left:

Nads Natural Hair Removal Gel
RRP: £4.49 
Available from www.chemistdirect.co.uk

30/05/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         