Halloween beauty buys: Pretty spooky stuff

Halloween beauty products: Pretty spooky stuff
Halloween beauty products
Get ready to turn everyone around you into a green eyed monster with your ghoulish good looks.
Yep, with Halloween approaching we've rounded up the freakiest mix of prettifying beauty
products, perfect for this spooky time of year.
From the blood red lipstick
that will vamp up your pout, to the skin perfecting powder that's scarily good, to bewitching scents
and wicked nail
wraps, we've got it all sorted.
We all love a beautifying trick or treat - so here's our pick of the best.