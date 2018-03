Halloween beauty buys: Pretty spooky stuff

If anyone knows how to do old school glamour with a freaky twist, it's Dita Von Teese, so this Halloween make like her and wear a classic cat flick eyeliner with pride.



Try her own gel eyeliner from ArtDeco cosmetics for a non budge formulation that will take you way past midnight and right through til twilight.



Dita Von Teese Gel Eyeliner

RRP: £19.50

Available from Debenhams