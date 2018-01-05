Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams

Aveda Hand Relief is a joy to use - it gets the balance just right providing your hands with plenty of moisture without leaving them greasy.



Made with exfoliating organic fruit acids and antioxidant extracts of liquorice, Aveda Hand Relief leaves hands feeling and looking smoother and supple.

It's even got anti-aging properties.



The powdery citrus aroma adds an extra de-stressing quality but we weren't exactly sure whether we liked the smell or not... overall though, we're loving Aveda's organic hand cream.



Aveda Hand Relief

RRP: £15.30

Available from www.iwantthelook.com



Sofeminine rating:

