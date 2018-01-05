In this article





















Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams

Liz Earle Hand Repair impressed the Sofeminine team with it's non greasy formula and gorgeous fragrance. Made with extract of echinaecea, hops and a blend of essential oils, the cream sank in quickly and hydrated hands beautifully.



We always love natural products and Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare are one of the most reliable brands for natural Skincare that really works.



The only problem with the Liz Earle Hand Repair was the bulky packaging which wasn't very easy to use or practical. Go for the tube version rather than the 150ml pump - much more handbag friendly.



Liz Earle Hand Repair 150ml pump

RRP: £19.65

Liz Earle Hand Repair 50ml tube

RRP: £8.95

Available from Liz Earle



