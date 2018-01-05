>
>
Hand cream: hand cream reviews & the best hand cream
  
Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams
In this article

Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams


Liz Earle Hand Repair impressed the Sofeminine team with it's non greasy formula and gorgeous fragrance. Made with extract of echinaecea, hops and a blend of essential oils, the cream sank in quickly and hydrated hands beautifully.

We always love natural products and Liz Earle Naturally Active Skincare are one of the most reliable brands for natural Skincare that really works.

The only problem with the Liz Earle Hand Repair was the bulky packaging which wasn't very easy to use or practical. Go for the tube version rather than the 150ml pump - much more handbag friendly.

Liz Earle Hand Repair 150ml pump
RRP: £19.65
Liz Earle Hand Repair 50ml tube
RRP: £8.95
Available from Liz Earle

Sofeminine rating:

- Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams



14/01/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         