Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams

Johnson's 24 hour Moisture Hand Cream absorbed well, but the trademark Johnson's smell is definitely something you either love or hate.



Whilst the fragrance evokes babies and childhood, that's not always a good thing, and sometimes a girl just wants her hands to have a more sophisticated aroma.



Although we found this one handbag friendly and easy on the pocket, we prefer a more fragrant hand cream!



Johnson's 24 hour Moisture Hand Cream

RRP: £1.99

Available from Boots



Sofeminine rating:





