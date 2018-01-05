>
Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams
Johnson's 24 hour Moisture Hand Cream absorbed well, but the trademark Johnson's smell is definitely something you either love or hate.

Whilst the fragrance evokes babies and childhood, that's not always a good thing, and sometimes a girl just wants her hands to have a more sophisticated aroma.

Although we found this one handbag friendly and easy on the pocket, we prefer a more fragrant hand cream!

Johnson's 24 hour Moisture Hand Cream
RRP: £1.99
Available from Boots 

14/01/2013
