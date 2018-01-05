>
Hand cream: hand cream reviews & the best hand cream
  
Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams
Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams


This five piece mini manicure set from Nails Inc is the perfect accompaniment to a Homeland marathon - we'd forgotten how much fun it is to buff our nails and nourish our cuticles!

As a set we think Nails Inc have done well, but judging their hand lotion alone, we have to admit we weren't as impressed. The packaging looks suspiciously like a hair product and the fragrance doesn't redeem it. It also felt greasy and didn't sink in.

Sorry Nails Inc - but we think stick to nails rather than moisturisers.

Nails Inc 5 Piece Divine Digits Collection
RRP: £28.75
Available from qvcuk.com/beauty

Sofeminine rating:

14/01/2013
