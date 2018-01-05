In this article





















Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams

This five piece mini manicure set from Nails Inc is the perfect accompaniment to a Homeland marathon - we'd forgotten how much fun it is to buff our nails and nourish our cuticles!



As a set we think Nails Inc have done well, but judging their hand lotion alone, we have to admit we weren't as impressed. The packaging looks suspiciously like a hair product and the fragrance doesn't redeem it. It also felt greasy and didn't sink in.



Sorry Nails Inc - but we think stick to nails rather than moisturisers.



Nails Inc 5 Piece Divine Digits Collection

RRP: £28.75

Available from qvcuk.com/beauty

Sofeminine rating:





