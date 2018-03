In this article





















Hand cream: Ten tried & tested handcreams

Simple's Derma Intensive Relief Hand Cream is great for very dry or sensitive skin.



Fragrance-free and dermatologist approved, this extra hydrating cream will work wonders on hands suffering from eczema or dermatitis which often flare up on colder days.



We loved the size of the tube and the non greasy formula - oh and the price too - it's only £4.07. Bargain.



Simple Derma Intensive Relief Hand Cream

RRP: £4.07

Available from Boots



Sofeminine rating: