- Hand cream: The best hand creams

Neutrogena's New Norwegian Formula Anti-Ageing Hand Cream contains SPF 25 which is always a good start. We always appreciate an anti aging cream with sun protection - all the more when it's for our hands (which have a way of giving away our age)!



We loved how easily this one sank in, and the fragrance was really fresh and neutral. It really cleared up our dry patches and made our hands feel super soft.



Ladies, we have a winner!



Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Anti Aging Hand Cream

RRP: £4.49

Available at Boots



