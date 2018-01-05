L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

This has got to be one of our favourite hand creams of all time. The Shea Butter formulation not only smells incredible but sinks in within moments and leaves hands feeling hydrated without a trace of grease.



The formulation is beautifully rich and yet it penetrates quickly to get to work - plus the results last for hours.



This hand cream comes in a handy squeezy tube in two sizes - 150ml or 30ml. For handbag convenience the 30ml couldn't be more perfect.



L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 30ml

RRP: £8.00

Available from L'Occitane



Sofeminine rating:



