- Eve Lom Hand Cream

Eve Lom's Hand Cream is a goodie if you prefer your products with a touch of luxe.



The shea butter rich formulation sinks in a treat and smells pretty gorgeous too. But our favourite thing is the fact is comes with an SPF 10 which means hands can be somewhat protected from UV damage throughout the day.



The packaging looks darned chic and simple which is just the way we like it. But it is a bit of a hand cream budget buster at £22.00, so for that we're giving it four out of five.



RRP: £22.00

Available from Space NK

