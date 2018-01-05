>
>
Pai Fragonia & Sea Buckthorn Instant Hand Therapy
Natalie Portman is a fan of the all natural Pai skincare range which is as good an excuse as any to get a little excited about it!

Their Fragonia & Sea Buckthorn Instant Hand Therapy is formulated with the latest in bio-active ingredients to soothe and regenerate dry skin - plus it smells like a piece of organic heaven.

We love that it's made with plenty of skin loving ingredients like pro-vitamin A, vitamin C and Omega 3, 6 & 7, to aid cell renewal. Plus it's made with natural extracts too - including rosehip and grape seed extracts which means it's anti-oxidant rich and suitable for even super sensitive skin types.

All round an excellent hand cream but the pump packaging means it's one we'll be keeping on our desks rather than in our clutches.

RRP: £14.40
Available from BeautyBay

14/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
