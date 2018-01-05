Space NK Hand Trilogy

This hand cream trilogy from Space NK is the perfect threesome for indecisive beauty addicts.



Yep we all want a cream that sinks in quick and keeps hands happily hydrated but really fragrance is the deal breaker when it comes to hand cream.



That's why Space NK's Hand Cream Trilogy has made it into our top ten.



Each cream is made with nourishing babassu oil, shea butter and vitamin E but there are three delicious fragrances to chose from;



Citrina Hand Cream - which is an uplifting citrus scent of lemon, grapefruit and mint, Eau Pure Hand Cream with a clean lotus flower, rose and geranium scent, or Florabelle Hand Cream which is divinely girlish with a fruity floral blend of bergamot, violet, jasmine and red fruits.



Decisions decisions....



Hand Cream Trilogy

RRP: £20.00

Available from Space NK



Sofeminine rating:



