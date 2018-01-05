>
>
Hand cream: hand cream reviews & the best hand cream
  
Space NK Hand Trilogy
In this article

Space NK Hand Trilogy


This hand cream trilogy from Space NK is the perfect threesome for indecisive beauty addicts.

Yep we all want a cream that sinks in quick and keeps hands happily hydrated but really fragrance is the deal breaker when it comes to hand cream.

That's why Space NK's Hand Cream Trilogy has made it into our top ten.

Each cream is made with nourishing babassu oil, shea butter and vitamin E but there are three delicious fragrances to chose from;

Citrina Hand Cream - which is an uplifting citrus scent of lemon, grapefruit and mint, Eau Pure Hand Cream with a clean lotus flower, rose and geranium scent, or Florabelle Hand Cream which is divinely girlish with a fruity floral blend of bergamot, violet, jasmine and red fruits.

Decisions decisions....

Hand Cream Trilogy
RRP: £20.00
Available from Space NK

Sofeminine rating:

- Space NK Hand Trilogy

14/01/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         