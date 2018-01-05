Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags Heavy duty concealer If you've woken up heavy-headed after a night on the tiles, the chances are that you are suffering from some heavy-duty eye bags too.



Concealer is your secret weapon, so use it to your advantage to smooth away all traces of tiredness.



We love Terre d’Oc concealer which is a rather snazzy 3-in-1 corrector, beautifier and care product. A true multi-tasker.



Use it to camouflage dark circles and imperfections, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and revive tired eyes with light-reflecting mother-of-pearl and rice wax.



Terre d'Oc concealer

RRP: £11.95 Available from Naturissimo





