Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags
Heavy duty concealer
Concealer is your secret weapon, so use it to your advantage to smooth away all traces of tiredness.
We love Terre d’Oc concealer which is a rather snazzy 3-in-1 corrector, beautifier and care product. A true multi-tasker.
Use it to camouflage dark circles and imperfections, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and revive tired eyes with light-reflecting mother-of-pearl and rice wax.
Terre d'Oc concealer
RRP: £11.95
Available from Naturissimo
Beauty Editor
21/11/2011
