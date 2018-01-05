>
>
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

Eye bags: Beauty treatments 

Derma Roller can help give smooth skin © Getty Images - Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags
Derma Roller can help give smooth skin
Sometimes a cream just isn't enough. If you suffer from pouchy, puffy eyebags, that look swollen and tired, there are some more intensive beauty treatments available that can help make a difference.

For longer term results, try a course of derma roller therapy - this treatment involves a micro-needling of the face, causing a controlled injury to the skin with tiny prick points.

This then encourages your skin to regenerate and produce more collagen from within.

Head beauty therapist at Cavendish Clinic, London, Magdalena Kwiatkowska says: "Derma roller around eye area will help, but there will be 2-4 days downtime and mild redness can occur.

"Even so, this really helps with tightening and rejuvenating the eye area.

"Derma roller also allows the products applied to the skin to penetrate the skin more deeply for maximum results."









  
  
Beauty Editor
21/11/2011
