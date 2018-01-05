Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags Preventing dark circles While late nights on the dance floor, and evenings spent at the pub aren't going to do your skin any favours, the most common reason for dark circles isn't actually lack of sleep. Skincare expert Liz Earle explains: "The main reason for dark circles on pale skin is being able to see the blood vessels under the skin.



"When your nose is bunged up, veins that usually drain from your eyes into your nose become diluted and darker. Fluid retention can also cause the capillaries under the eyes to become diluted and contribute to the same effect."



To improve the appearance of dark circles nutrition is key. Liz recommends the following: "Feast on cranberries, blueberries, bilberries and blackcurrants, and onions and legumes garnished with lots of parsley and washed down with green tea.



"These contain antioxidants that may help to fortify blood vessels, and drink plenty of fresh water to combat dehydration, flush out toxins and discourage fluid retention." "Supplements containing vitamin C, or grapeseed extract contain antioxidant compounds that may help to strengthen blood vessels."





