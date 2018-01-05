>
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

Soothing eye masks

For an at-home rescue remedy, try Madara for their range of botanical beauty boosters.

Their Firming Eye Contour Gel will tone up your eye area - so apply morning and night throughout the party season to give your eyes the best defense against the onslaught of late night shopping (and partying).

beauty expert Esther Cooney says: “Eye masks or gels which contain cooling ingredients such as the Firming Eye Contour gel can be doubled up as a cooling eye mask - apply a layer over the eyes, lie down and relax and cover your eyes with cotton pads dampened with cool water.

"The parsley works well against puffiness and the cool cucumber will refresh!”

Madara Firming Eye Contour Gel
RRP: £23.00
Available from Love Lula




  
  
