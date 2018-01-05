>
>
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

 

Roll on beauty  

- Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags
If you're serious about tackling dark circles then invest in Italian RVB cosmetics Simply White-Eye Contour Roller Ball Pen.

It not only looks really cool in your make-up bag, it also smoothes and prevents dark shadows and helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

The 'innovative massage system' - otherwise known as the metal ball applicator, improves microcirculation and brightens eyes. Use day and night for improved appearance.

RVB Simply White-Eye Contour Roller Ball
RRP: £39.90
Stockist no. 01767 682288




  
  
Beauty Editor
21/11/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         