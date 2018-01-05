|
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags
|
Roll on beauty
It not only looks really cool in your make-up bag, it also smoothes and prevents dark shadows and helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines.
The 'innovative massage system' - otherwise known as the metal ball applicator, improves microcirculation and brightens eyes. Use day and night for improved appearance.
RVB Simply White-Eye Contour Roller Ball
RRP: £39.90
Stockist no. 01767 682288
|
Beauty Editor
21/11/2011
|
Article Plan Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags ▼
|